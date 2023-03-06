Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

BFAM stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.