Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases Shares of 4,784 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 404,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

