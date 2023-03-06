Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $293,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $94.89. 234,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.