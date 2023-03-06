Phase 2 Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,752,885 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,752,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,000. MFA Financial comprises 6.5% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 867,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 469,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 510,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 434,640 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,188,539 shares in the company, valued at $106,979,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 243,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,425. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

