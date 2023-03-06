Phase 2 Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 202,803 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,000. American Equity Investment Life makes up 3.6% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of American Equity Investment Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 1.7 %

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. 137,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,869. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

