Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,561 shares during the period. AFC Gamma makes up approximately 2.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 2.43% of AFC Gamma worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,814. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $314.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 107.18%.

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.