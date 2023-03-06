Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Raises Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank comprises about 4.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 1.41% of Preferred Bank worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.63. 10,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,983. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

