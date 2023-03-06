Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $99.52. 396,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

