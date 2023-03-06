Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Increased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.