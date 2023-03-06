Philosophy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the quarter. 1stdibs.Com makes up approximately 0.8% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

