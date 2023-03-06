Philosophy Capital Management LLC Buys 24,663 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 1.9% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Caesars Entertainment worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

