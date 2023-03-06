Philosophy Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up approximately 0.1% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

AMBP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 379,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

