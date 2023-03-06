Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,538,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 826,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 518,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.39. 6,248,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,872,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

