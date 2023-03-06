Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys Shares of 7,674 BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5,622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,161,000 after buying an additional 402,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $12,085,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 2,229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BANF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

