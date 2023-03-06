Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $258.20. 157,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,222. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $259.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.