Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of CMI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $258.20. 157,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,222. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $259.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.05.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.