Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.19. 2,270,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,381. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.23 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $404.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.