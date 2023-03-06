Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE OLN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.63. 328,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.