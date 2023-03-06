Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $17.84 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF remained flat at $95.17 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,431. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

