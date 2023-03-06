Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases Shares of 14,513 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,092 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.17. 99,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,177. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

