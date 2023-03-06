Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 4,552 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,746 shares of company stock worth $3,523,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.84. 922,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

