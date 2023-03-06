Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

