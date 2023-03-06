Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $607,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEQP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -935.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

