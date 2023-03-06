Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Baidu makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

