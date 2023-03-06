Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,600 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.2% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,721 and have sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of COIN traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,219,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,532,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

