Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 134,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

