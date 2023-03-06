Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $208.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average of $236.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $190.99 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

