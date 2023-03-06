Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,682,000 after buying an additional 157,273 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $209.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

