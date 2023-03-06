Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.88. 155,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,220. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.20.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

