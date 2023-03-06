PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners accounts for approximately 7.9% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of PJT Partners worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

PJT Partners stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.83. 11,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,166. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

