Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.87

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 5533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.
In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $58,359.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,647 shares of company stock valued at $907,576 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
