Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,162 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,647 shares of company stock worth $907,576. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

