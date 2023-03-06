Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 15,669 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.