Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. 3,501,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,425,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.