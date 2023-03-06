Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 793,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

