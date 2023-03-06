Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 603,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,087. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.