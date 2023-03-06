Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 22,162 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.72. 191,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,665. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

