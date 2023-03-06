Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 4,252 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.3 %

FTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. 1,078,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.