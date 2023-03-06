Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $344,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,089,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $4,207,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,210. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

