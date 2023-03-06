Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $17.14 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of Brunswick worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 170,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

