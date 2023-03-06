Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.33% of Hexcel worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Hexcel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.90. 88,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

