Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 351,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 192.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,941. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

BSX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. 2,396,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,395. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

