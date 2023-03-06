Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,662,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GigCapital5 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 84.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 436,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital5 in the second quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. GigCapital5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,607,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,495,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

