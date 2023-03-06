Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 400,000 Shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 8.76% of Energem worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energem during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Energem by 113.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 547,345 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Energem during the second quarter worth $509,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energem by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Energem in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.65. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

