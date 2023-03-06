Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 53,847 Shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 7.07% of IX Acquisition worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IX Acquisition by 104.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXAQ remained flat at $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. 40,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

