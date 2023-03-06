Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 146,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

