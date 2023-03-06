Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $19.21 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $411.89. 170,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

