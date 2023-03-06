Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.53% of Amedisys worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 111,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,950. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMED shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

