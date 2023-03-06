Politan Capital Management LP Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,648,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,234,000. Masimo comprises about 39.5% of Politan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Politan Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.84% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 6.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.