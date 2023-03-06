Politan Capital Management LP Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,648,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,234,000. Masimo comprises about 39.5% of Politan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Politan Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.84% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 6.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.