Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $176.54 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $176.54 million and $219,284.70 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00397937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

