Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $361.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

